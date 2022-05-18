GREAT FALLS, Mont - Tonight was the final Crosstown Showdown of the 2022 softball season between Great Falls High and CMR.
The Bison were 7-9 and the Rustlers were 10-5, both desperately needing a win for their postseason hopes.
The Rustlers ran away with this one 10-0, (run rule in effect in the 5th) in a statement win over the Bison.
“That’s exactly what we came to do today,” said CMR head coach Alex Lowry. “We know we shouldn’t have lost that first crosstown matchup. That was the plan today and I’m glad that we executed, and it was a fun game.”
“It feels awesome,” said Rustlers senior Lauren Lindseth. “I’m just so grateful to have been able to play with these girls and for these coaches. And it was just like a great way to end our last game on this field”.