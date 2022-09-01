GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Heavy is the head that wears the crown for the reigning State Champions.
Last year the Lady Rustlers finished the perfect season with a state championship. But according to coach Hiller, who is going into his 6th season with the program, he actually feels more confident about this year's squad.
“Yeah, we have a lot more fire power than we did last year,” stated head coach, Patrick Hiller. “We’re bigger than we were last year, some of our girls have gotten taller. Some of the juniors and sophomores from last year have gotten stronger and taller as well. So, we’re not quite as small as we were last year. I think a lot of people would look at our team last year and it didn’t always look like the powerhouse 31-0 team. This team is hyper driven, they really wanna work really hard. It’s a matter of actually keeping them working in the right direction all the time, and it is sometimes a challenge.”
Sounds like good problems to have if you’re a defending state champion right?
and while some coaches may attribute a perfect season to things like luck or the combination of right place, right time, coach Hiller believes it was actually a little more than that.
“It was a steady climb of trying to figure out, one, just how to get wins. Then how to qualify for state, and we qualified for state and took 3rd. How to get to the championship game. We figured that out but took 2nd. Then, last year we got to it and figured out how to win it. So, I think it was just kind of the natural progression. Now, it’s probably on that next level of how do you maintain that level,” explained Hiller.
Good question. They seem to be maintaining it well so far with 2 in the win column already. But every team knows the kind of target a state championship puts on your back, and the further into a season you are, the more the pressure is on.
“I think it was just easiest to get the first two games out of the way for nerves,” said senior setter, Norah Allen. “I don’t think we’re feeling a whole lot of pressure. Like, undefeated wise, but I think it was good for us to get our nerves out the first couple of game.”
“Honestly, we’re so focused on the game of volleyball. When I got here, I just said, we’re going to focus on volleyball until we didn’t suck at volleyball anymore,” add Hiller. “I think we’re better at volleyball now but there’s still room to grow, and so I think that focus is just on the task.”
“We’re not expecting the same thing as last year because it’s a completely different team dynamic, completely different team as a whole. We expect some success and I think we can do it again.” added Allen.
The next challenge for the Lady Rustlers happens Saturday, September 3rd, when they take on Butte.