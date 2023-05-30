Missoula, MT - Sentinel High School is excited to announce that Sam Beighle has accepted the position of Head Boys Basketball Coach. Coach Beighle’s hiring is pending MCPS Board approval.
Sam has years of experience at Sentinel, both as a student and as an Assistant Coach. As a student, he was a four time varsity starter and earned the honor of Gatorade Player-of-the-Year before graduating in 2018. Starting in 2019, he has held the position of Assistant Coach for the Varsity, Freshman, and Junior Varsity (head coach) boys basketball teams.
In addition to his experience as a basketball player and coach, Sam has been a co-owner of two small businesses and will be earning his Masters in Business Analytics from the University of Montana.
Coach Beighle’s strong work ethic, dedication to building relationships with students and their families, and his commitment to helping student-athletes to become the best version of themselves both on and off the court make him a valuable addition to our Sentinel community. His knowledge of the game is deep, both as a successful player and coach.
Coach Beighle will begin as head coach immediately pending board approval and is in progress creating summer and fall plans for Sentinel Boys Basketball.