Helena High football head coach Scott Evans announced his resignation on Thursday following nearly three decades of coaching within the Bengals program.
Evans started coaching with Helena High football as an assistant back in 1993, and was most recently elevated to the role of head coach in 2018. During his tenure with the program Helena High advanced to state title games in 1998, 2001, 2010 and 2017 but finished runner up in all four of this instances.
The timing makes sense as Evans' two sons Marcus and Zac are done with the high school gridiron and will both be suiting up for the Montana Grizzlies next fall.
Thursday the Helena High football Twitter account wished Evans well, saying "Today Coach Scott Evans announced his retirement as head coach of the Helena High Bengals. Arriving in the Fall of 1993, Scott impacted the lives of countless players, coaches, and families. Thank you Scott and best of luck in the future!"