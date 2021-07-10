Seniors lead the way for the Great Falls Chargers

Great Falls- With the legion baseball state tournament just a few weeks away the veterans on the Great Falls Chargers team are doing everything they can to make this year a special one.
This year the Chargers list eight seniors on the roster with four of them already committing to playing at the next level.
Although the Chargers are sitting at the bottom in their conference, the veterans believe they have what it takes to bring home the trophy.
Josh Baderob is a senior pitcher and has been a part of the Chargers AA program for three years, and plans to play at Miles City Community College next year.
Over the past three years, Baderob has been able to see the program improve and believes this could be the year they bring it home.
"We have a chance to win it; we have a good group here. This is the best year we've had like I said and to win it would be like the best thing ever," said Baderob.