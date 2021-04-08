After two-plus decades of success leading the Sentinel girls basketball program, head coach Karen Deden is stepping down as head coach.
"It was a privilege to be a part of Sentinel girls basketball," Deden told SWX on Thursday. "I will miss the interaction with the student athletes and the atmosphere that sports provide. But I will enjoy cheering from the crowd now. The past 21 years went by fast!"
Over those 21 years that Deden spent at the helm of the Spartans, her program's peak came from 2012 to 2014 when Sentinel won three straight class AA state titles. All said, the Spartans made six total state championship appearances under her guidance.
Former Sentinel standout Olivia Roberts played on all three of those state title winning teams and was a first team all-state selection each of those seasons.
"I think the biggest thing I took away from my time with Coach Deden, other than winning three state titles of course, was that she developed me into a leader and into a confident person," said Roberts upon hearing the news of Deden stepping down.
"She showed our team that each individual had a part that would together make us better as one team. We didn't need to all be all-stars, we needed to all work together," added Roberts who went on to have terrific college career at the University of Wyoming where she was named the Mountain West player of the year for the 2017-18 season.
Deden starred at Sentinel herself in high school which included a state championship victory in 1985. She finished her prep career with the Spartans setting school records in both points scored (1,891) and rebounds (1,268).
Following high school, Deden went on to star at the University of Washington where she recorded career totals of 1,596 career points and 912 rebounds while playing in four NCAA Tournaments. She then spent eight seasons playing professional hoops before starting her coaching career as an assistant at Oregon State, spending three years with the Beavers before coming home to Missoula and taking over the reins of the Spartans program in 2000.