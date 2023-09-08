In a battle of the last two teams to win a Class AA State Championship in Montana, the Sentinel Spartans beat the Capital Bruins in Helena. Capital led 14-7 at halftime but Sentinel would score 10 unanswered points to secure a Western AA victory.
Sentinel rallies to beat Capital 17-14 on the road
- Jack Marhsall // SWX Montana Helena
Jack Marshall
NonStop Local Sports Reporter
