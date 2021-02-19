Sentinel's Alex Germer Drops 51 Points in Record-Setting Performance

Missoula Sentinel's Alex Germer needed to hit just a pair of threes to reach the coveted milestone of 1,000 career points entering Friday night's crosstown battle at Big Sky. However the senior decided to make the night more epic than just that one milestone, as the MSU Bobcats commit tallied 51 points and set a state record in an 88-62 win for the Spartans against the Eagles.
Germer set a new class AA record in the game by hitting 13 threes against the Eagles. He was just one trey away from the all-class state record in Montana, following only Manhattan Christian's Sam Leep who connected from downtown 14 times in a single game in January of 2020.
Germer was on fire from the start, hitting 10-of-12 shots from beyond the arc and registering 40 points in just the first half of the game. He finished with night 13-of-18 on threes, barely falling short of that all-class state record set by Leep just last year.