Sentinel's Dylan Rollins named Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Former Sentinel Spartans offensive lineman Dylan Rollins has tacked on multiple honors from being named a Sports Illustrated All-American to winning a state title.
But the storied guard received the highest honor on the high school gridiron after being named the Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Thursday morning.
Rollins is only the fourth offensive lineman since 2000 to receive the honor in the Treasure State - the first one since Helena High's Caleb Kidder in 2011. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound left guard helped lead the Spartans to a 10-0 regular season that ended with Sentinel's first state championship since 1972.
He played an integral role in anchoring Sentinel's interior line. The Spartans rushed for just over 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, all while protecting the quarterback duo of Dayton Bay and Washington Huskies commit Camden Sirmon.
Last December, Rollins committed to play for the BYU Cougars, choosing them over multiple FBS and FCS programs. He also weighed the possibility of going on a mission trip through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Rollins was also named a First Team All-State selection at the conclusion of the 2020 season.