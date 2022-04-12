GREAT FALLS, Mont - Both Great Falls and CMR High School were supposed to see softball action on the road Monday, but just like any spring in Great Falls, the weather had other plans.
“With spring sports in Montana, there’s always the aspect of cancellations with weather and those types of things”, said Great Falls Public Schools Athletic Director, Mike Henneberg. “We always hope to get through the spring without having to cancel or postpone, but the reality is that most years, there’s going to be some adjustment in our schedule based on the weather conditions as a present themselves”
Monday's road trips would’ve been the seventh or even eighth game for these squads, but instead, it’s the third cancellation of the season. Unfortunately, when it comes to rescheduling, it’s not as easy as just picking another day.
“It’s a lot of work between the athletic directors at the competing schools. We have to evaluate what days we have open. But also just what resources we have available on the date that we’d like to reschedule. Do we have umpires, do we have meet officials, do we have buses available, those type of things are all considerations that are made when we try and reschedule”
With the winter storm warning going into effect for the next couple of days, the rest of the week's events now become a game of wait and see.
“It’s kind of a process. We look at it and try to evaluate what’s best for the athletes in terms of their safety and their health, as well as travel. If we’re going on the road or if we anticipate a lot of parents traveling on the roads, what the road conditions are going to be. A lot of factors are considered before we make that decision”
As of right now, both the Bison and Rustlers softball teams are scheduled to have their next game this Thursday, at the Multi-Sports Plex, right here in Great Falls.