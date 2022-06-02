GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you missed the Class B and C State Track & Field meet this last weekend, then you missed a rare and special moment at the high jump, when the entire meet stopped as Shelby’s Rhett Reynolds, and Big Fork’s George Bucklin, had a jump-off for who would be crowned State Champion.
“I just watched him jump and was like, oh man, we’re tied,” smiled Bucklin. “I cleared it, thank God. And then he goes and he clears it, and I was like, we gotta keep going!”
Onlookers from all around Memorial Stadium were locked in to witness, as they went jump for jump at 3 different heights.
But at 6’7” as the crowd collectively held their breath…
“I was just like, it’s got to be right now”
Bucklin made the high jump of his life and cleared a new personal best to take the top of the podium against Reynolds.
“You know when I first came into the season it was my first year high jumping. I went 6’ 4” at the first meet, and I was like, you know I should stick with this. I should’ve started high jump earlier. I should’ve looked into it a little more.”
Congratulations to George Bucklin for capping off his senior year with an incredible moment.