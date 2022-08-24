GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You remember Kate Sisler. She's the assistant coach for the Great Falls Voyagers, who also happens to be the first ever female assistant coach in the entire Pioneer Baseball League.
And while she’s humbled to be the first, right now she’s focused on being the next. The next head coach for the CMR Lady Rustlers Soccer Team.
The last time we saw Kate, she was helping Tommy Thompson with practice drills for the Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Now, just 6 weeks later, she's the one running the practice drills, as she takes over the head coaching job at CMR, after serving as an assistant just one year ago.
“It doesn’t feel any different, I’ve got the same coaching staff as last year, just a little bit of rotation there,” stated Sisler. “They work fantastic with me. They know that they’ve got a lot of respect here and their knowledge is just as important. Being able to call the shots as far as game time decisions? It’s different. It’s a lot more pressure that I haven't really experienced in that role before.”
Despite a lack of experience as a head coach at the high school level, her time with the team last season and passion for the sport have gone a long way with the girls on the team and getting them excited for a new season.
“Oh we love her. I’m super excited to have her as head coach,” smiled Senior Midfielder, Allison Marr. “She really knows what she’s doing and I love the fact that she’s been where we are, you know? Like she’s gone through what we’ve gone through and she’s closer to our age so she knows how to connect with us on a really good level. And I think just all of our CMR fans are going to be excited to come out, hopefully excited to come out and watch us, watch our coach.”
It'll be a great moment for Kate, when she’s in her element, standing on the soccer field for the first time as head coach. Even though her time on the baseball diamond wasn’t the coaching experience she planned for, it was an experience she wouldn’t trade if she could, and from the sound of it, a little bit of Tommy Thompson may have rubbed off on her.
“I think my girls would probably say I’m goofy," laughed Sisler. "So that's Tommy, that sums him up. And then just the patience, I think I’ve noticed a lot more for myself from years passed.
Yeah, we’ll see about the patience, but you can see the Lady Rustlers, Tuesday, August 30th, when they take on Belgrade.