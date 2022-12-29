St. Ignatius had an incredible fall sports season - winning a cross-country state title and hosting the 8-man football state championship game - and following the high school season, senior quarterback Kellen McClure took part in a unique opportunity to play in the Indigenous Bowl.
McClure threw three touchdown passes to get the win for team "Bad Medicine", and his performance earned him an honor as his team's "unsung hero" in the game, which meant St. Ignatius High School received a $10k grant.
The game, which was held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis earlier this month, is an all-star football event for high school seniors of American Indian descent who have not yet enrolled full-time in college.
The Bulldogs quarterback says he found out about the game while watching it on TV last year. About 500 different athletes apply to play in it, and only 74 are selected to represent dozens of tribes across the country. McClure is Bitterroot Salish and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.
He says the money could go towards the improvement of facilities or creation of an athletic training room at the school.