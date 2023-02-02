Following a tremendous high school football career for the Bulldogs, St. Ignatius senior Kellen McClure has signed on to continue playing football at Dickinson State in college.
McClure competed in the Indigenous Bowl back in December where he led his Bad Medicine team to victory by throwing for three touchdowns. He was named his team's "unsung hero" which earned St. Ignatius High School a $10,000 equipment grant.
During high school, McClure was twice named an all-state quarterback. As a freshman he helped the Bulldogs snap an 18-year playoff drought. As a senior he led Mission all the way to the 8-man state title game where they lost to Belt, marking the Bulldogs' best season since 1948.
McClure is expected to play defensive back for Dickinson State. He was one of 10 Montanans announced as part of the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Blue Hawks went 8-3 this past season and have won eight straight North Star Athletic Association championships.