BILLINGS- Billings Senior got three attempts to tie it down the stretch, but all were off the mark as Bozeman wins 53-50 to advance to the Class AA boy's state championship.
Bryson Zanto hit a three to put Bozeman up 51-50 with 2:30 remaining in what would become the game-winning shot. With Senior not in the bonus, Hawks were able to run the clock down, and two free throws from Ty Huse gave Bozeman the three-point advantage with less than 30 seconds to play.
Bozeman fell in the first round of the Eastern AA divisional tournament to Belgrade in a monumental upset. They battled back to earn third in that tournament, and now find themselves in the state title game.
"It's been a struggle since we lost. For us, it started something we were getting too comfortable with winning and so it started us up," said Bozeman senior Trent Rogers.
Ty Huse led the Hawks with 20 points and seven rebounds. Also in double figures was Trent Rodgers with 12 and Jackson Basye with 11. Bozeman was outshot by the Broncs from the floor, as
Billings Senior was led by 13 points from Melo Pine. Regan Walker and Cactus Runsabove each finished with nine points.
Bozeman will play Helena Capital in the boys AA state championship on Saturday at 8 PM.