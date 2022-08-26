Fort Benton, Mont. - I’m back on the road today just up north of Great Falls to Longhorn country. Beautiful Fort Benton.
Here’s your "3 & Out" for the Longhorns of Fort Benton.
Number 1: It All Starts Up Front
The Longhorns took a huge hit to their roster after graduating 12 of their 16 starters last spring, and will now have to rebuild the offensive line from scratch. A task that first year head coach, Monte Giese, believes is coming along better than expected.
“Yeah, we had some horses last year. Just some absolute horses on the front line and we lost them all to graduation,” stated Giese. “We’ve had some young men step up and assume some roles that they maybe wouldn’t have played last year. But they’ve stepped up, they’ve accepted the role, and they’re doing a great job.”
Number 2: Adapt and Overcome
With the high turnover and a new head coach, a lot rides on those who are now seniors, to help lead a team full of new faces. It’s also a chance to reevaluate the team as a whole and put together the best plan for the 8 men on that field every week.
“I put a lot on my shoulders,” said Longhorns senior Landis Arganbright. “Last year I tried to be as much of a leader as I could, and this year, I mean, that role got a lot bigger. So, I feel a lot more pressure this year, just being one of the more experienced guys."
“Yeah, you know, I think especially in small school football, you have to adapt your team to the players you have,” added Giese. “And you know, we’ve been blessed the last few years with some big strong kids, and we ran the ball down people's throats. We’re gonna have to be a little more balanced this year.”
And finally, Number 3: No Taking a Year Off
No matter how many are on the roster or who the coach is, high school football in Fort Benton continues to push forward year after year. And according to coach Giese, THAT is Longhorn football.
“The expectation level of Fort Benton football is always very high. You know, we’ve had a lot of success. I think the last 3 years we were in the semi finals. And so there’s no taking a year off. But I’ll tell you, the teams come together really well and I feel very good about it.”
The Longhorns kickoff their season this Saturday, August 27th, at Park City.