HELENA, Mont. - Better conditions and even better matchups for day 2 of the Class AA State Softball Tournament.
Strong pitching arms were the story of round 2 as Helena High defeated tournament favorite Billings West 2-1 and Glacier would run past Sentinel 9-5 to meet each other later for a chance to play in the State Championship.
After the Bengals' Faith Howard threw 13th strike outs against the Golden Bears, it was the Wolfpacks, Ella Farrell who pitched a 10-0 shutout against the Bengals to make a date in Saturday's title game for Glacier.
FINAL SCORES:
Billings West Golden Bears - 1, Helena High Bengals - 2
Glacier Wolfpack - 9, Sentinel Spartans - 5
Glacier Wolfpack - 10, Helena High Bengals - 0 (in 6)