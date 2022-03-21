MISSOULA, Mont. -- "You're not supposed to have favorites but its hard not to root for that guy," Sentinel head coach Jason Maki said.
Around this time of year, when basketball season is winding to a close and state titles are being won, that's generally where the focus shifts for hoops fans in Montana.
For Chase Williams, an unsung member of the Sentinel basketball and two-time defending state champion football teams, he also finds satisfaction by helping others around him.
"I do some coaching through an organization called Rocky Mountain Elite basketball," Williams said. "And then I also do some tutoring through Soft Landing, which is a refugee organization."
Soft Landing helps refugees from other countries find a home in Missoula, and Williams does his part when he can speak both English and Arabic.
"We can sort of meet in the middle and they can teach me a little bit about what they know and I teach them and its a good tool for sure to help people out," Williams said.
His intelligence and life skills off the court don't rub teammates the wrong way. In fact, he almost acts as an extension of the coaching staff in games.
"I mean, I goof around with him, I call him 'Mr. President' all the time," senior Joe Weida said. "I think he's gonna be there someday but an amazing friend, he's awesome, I love him."
"He's willing to average two points a game and just come in, do the dirty work, and he doesn't need any glory, and I think that's a really neat trait," Maki said of the unselfishness Williams has.
For Chase, he sees leadership not as being the loudest one in the huddle or on the court, but as being there for someone that younger teammates can look to.
"I mean it's my senior year now so...People, younger kids, tend to like look up to me as one of the older ones here so its sort of a responsibility for me, I feel like to help people out. It's pretty satisfying when you get the chance to help someone out," Williams said.