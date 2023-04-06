ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We Begin in Hamilton with the Broncs at bat! CRASH! Jackson Jessop hits a fly ball to deep center field where Andrew Ricklefs tags up and slides home. KAPOW! The first high school baseball run scored in 50 years!
Number 4.
Switching to the Broncs defense where Jacob Westberry was bringing the SMOKE! BOOM! With runners on he gets the K and Hamilton would get the shutout!
Number 3.
HOLY DOUBLE PLAY T-MAN! After giving up a Home Run, Great Falls Turned TWO! Alex Bloomgren to Danni Senger! ZAP! To Ella Galloway! POW! An INCREDIBLE in-field stand for the Bison.
Number 2.
To Columbus where Mason Shepard was swinging away! WHAM! He slugs one WAY back for a COUGARS RBI DOUBLE!
And finally, Number 1.
The "BIG BAT SIGNAL" was spotted in Great Falls and our Hero of the Week answered the call! KABOOM! Tehneson Ehnes smacks one over the fence for a 2 run homer! The Bison would take the lead and end up taking home the W!