ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
The “BIG BAT SIGNAL” was spotted in Great Falls and Isabella Ereaux answered the call! KABOOM! She sends it soaring over the fence for a Skyview Falcons GRAND SLAM!
Number 4.
To Helena where the Bengals had some big bats of their own! Ashley Koenig at the plate and.. WHAM! She hits one deep for a 3 run Bengal Blast to give them the lead as they’d hold on for the W!
Number 3.
The Broncs defense was feeling DANGEROUS this weekend. Ella Galloway tries to extend the Bison lead but here comes Chloe Rogers! KAPOW! She runs down the ball and saves the play for Senior!
Number 2.
HOLY ATHLETIC ABILITY T-MAN Butte’s Rian Ferriter with a 2nd and 3rd effort! ZAP! She gets the out and gets the Bulldogs off the field!
And finally, Number 1.
Back to Great Falls for our Hero of the Week! Bottom of the 7th, tied at 10 with the winning run at 2nd. McKenna Medina throws on the cape and.. WHACK! A line drive to left field to bring Madison Davis home with the game winning RBI!