ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin in Billings with some outstanding outfield heroics! Senior was going 3 homers in a row but Skyview's Rachel Hirschi activates her SUPER JUMP! POW! Snatching the ball out of the air for the Falcons!
Number 4.
HOLY NUTMEG T-MAN! West’s Lileigh Nieto at the plate with precision placement! ZAP! She zips one to center for a Golden Bears RBI!
Number 3.
To Helena for extra innings! Top of the 8th, 2 outs and a runner on 3rd, Tyler Abbott smacks one to 3rd! WHACK! He brings the runner home to give Florence the lead!
Number 2.
Up to Great Falls for an epic Crosstown CONCLUSION! Bottom of the 7th, down by one and bases loaded, it’s CMR’s Julia Bushard! WHAM! She belts one for the RBI double as Kadence Taylor slides home for the WIN!
And finally, Number 1.
Back to Helena for our Hero of the Week! With a one run lead and a runner on 3rd, Cole Fray-Parmantier throws on the cape and throws the smoke! KABOOM! That's strike 3 and a Falcons VICTORY!