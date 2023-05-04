ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Great Falls where catcher Mackenzie Noble shows off her super skills! POW! She catches the popped bunt and spins to throw to first for a DANDY of a DOUBLE PLAY!
Number 4.
The “BIG BAT SIGNAL” was spotted in Butte and Big Sky’s Delany Laird answered the call. KABOOM! She sends it soaring like an Eagle to the back fence and Big Sky goes on to get a big win 24-16!
Number 3.
To Frenchtown where Syd Mann launches one for Columbia Falls! CRASH! The Wildcats big bat sends one over the fence for a 3 run blast and C-Falls gets the win!
Number 2.
To Great Falls for the epic conclusion between the Spartans and the Rustlers! Tied at 6 with 2 on and 2 outs, it’s Kadence Taylor time! WHACK! She sends a Rustler Rocket to center bringing Jaclyn Kleinsasser home for the game winning run!
And finally, Number 1.
To Butte for our “Hero of the Week”! In the Bulldogs first ever home game, pitcher Ethan Cunningham was bringing the smoke! BOOM! He didn't allow a base runner in the first 4 innings as Butte got to celebrate its first home win with a shutout!