ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin in Laurel where the Locomotives were all aboard the HOME RUN TRAIN! Josie Benson.. WHAM!! She drives one over the fence for a 3 run blast as laurel cruises past Lockwood!
Number 4.
The “Smoke Signal” was spotted in Helena and the blue devils Brandon Brennaman wanted all of it! POW! He gets the K and holds the Vigilanetes to a single run as Corvallis go on to win!
Number 3.
To Great Falls where the bat signal was spotted and Brie Ginatty answered the call! KABOOM! She sends a Rustler Rocket over the fence for a run homer to tie the game!
Number 2.
Staying in Great Falls where West was looking to take an early lead but Ashlyn Jones turns VILLAIN! CRASH! She makes a DANDY of a diving catch to save the play for the Bison.
And finally, Number 1.
We fast forward to the 3rd inning to find our “Hero of the Week”! With 2 on and 2 outs, Megan Brownson throws on the cape and.. WHACK! She squeezes one past the bison to bring 2 runners home and West would go on to win!