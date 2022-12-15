ALL OVER, Mont. - T-Man is BACK and he's taking to the court and KEY-ing in on the top plays from high school basketball!
Number 5.
We began at CMR where it came down to the final seconds! With ice in her veins, Macie Wheeler hits both free throws! POW! The knockout punch for the Lady Rustlers!
Number 4.
To the hardwood in Lockwood where Kingston Hugs throws down a phenomenal fake out! ZAP! Sneaking past the defender and lays it up for the Bulldogs!
Number 3.
Skyview’s Breanna Williams shows off her Super Skills with a behind the back and spin move as she drops it in from up high! CRASH! Nothing but net for the Falcons!
Number 2.
Dillons Halle Fitzgerald turns villain with a piercing pirouette! WHAM! Stops on a dime and puts it in for 2 for the Beavers.
And finally, Number 1.
The “Dunk Signal” was spotted in Helena where our “Hero of the Week” Jaxan Leiburg answered the call! KABOOM SHAKALA! He puts on the cape and a show in a big win for the Bengals.