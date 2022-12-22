T-Man's Top 5 HSBB Plays of the Week! (Week 2)

ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin in Helena where Capital’s Kathryn Emmert turns villain! WHAM! With a sinister steal she drives it to the hoop for 2!
Number 4.
To Bozeman where Luke Smith swoops in like a hawk and saves the play, and saves the day! POW! The Hawks soar to victory over the Braves.
Number 3.
HOLY AWARENESS T-MAN! Dillons Ariel Thomas with an unbelievable save! ZAP! Sends it right to Leila Stennerson who puts it up for the Beavers!
Number 2.
It’s our hero of the week, Great Falls’ Scott Klinker to the rescue! With only seconds left, he throws on the cape, gets the steal and takes flight! KAPOW! He gets the score and seals the victory for the Bison!
And finally, Number 1.
Our FIRST EVER fan submission! There's a new dynamic duo on the rise and it’s Frenchtown’s Sully Belcourt and Connor Michaud! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! That's some outstanding teamwork by the Broncs.
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week! My work here is done.
Until next time! Dribble, dribble, Kooobbeeeeee!