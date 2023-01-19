ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 HSBB Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with Loyola where Gio Horner turns villain! WHAM! A sinister steal followed by a basket for the Breakers!
Number 4.
It’s Big Sky’s Isaiah Reed who activates his super spin! KAPOW! He gets past the defenders and lays it up for the Eagles.
Number 3.
To Great Falls where the Golden Bears got DANGEROUS. Ben Erbacher puts it up and here comes the BOOM! Cooper Tyson with an unbelievable ally-oop for West!
Number 2.
HOLY BUZZER BEATER T-MAN! It’s our Hero of the Week, Kyler Latrielle with the overtime game winner! POW! The Big Sky Eagles get a BIG win over Butte!
And finally, Number 1.
To Hellgate where Connor Dick turns super human at crosstown! INCOMING!!! KABOOM SHAKALAKA! A textbook SLAM-DUNK for the Knights!