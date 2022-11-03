EVERYWHERE, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Regular Season!
At number 5,
The “Big Run Signal” was spotted above Naranche Stadium and Sean Osello answered the call as he blasted out of the backfield! BOOM! And takes this one 52 yards for a Butte Bulldogs touchdown!
At Number 4,
Leo Filardi, our Knight in shining armor with one of the most heroic catches! KAPOW! Snatching the ball away from defenders for Hellgate!
At Number 3,
A “Hero of the Week”! Capitals Nick Michelotti who puts on the cape and takes flight for an UNBELIEVABLE catch! WHAM! A 64 yard Bruins touchdown!
At Number 2,
Holy Hit Stick T-Man! Isaiah Van De Bon becomes the villain with this hit, BOOM! and run for a Hamilton Broncs touchdown!
And finally, at Number 1,
Our “Hero of the Regular Season” goes to the LION, Dylan Byrd with the ONE-HANDED GRAB! KABOOM! A 90 yard in stride Lockwood touchdown!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the 2022 Regular Season! My work here is done, until next time! Hut hut, Hiiiike!