EVERYWHERE, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 HSFB Plays from CHAMPIONSHIP Weekend!
Number 5.
We begin in St. Ignatius where Chance Bockman turns villain on defense. BOOM! He picks off Reese Paulson and is on a mission for 6! Touchdown Bulldogs!
Number 4.
It's Capitals Nick Michelotti on defense with a fantastic flying elbow! WHAM! He pops Brady Casagranda at the goaline forcing the fumble and the bruins secure the ball and the victory!
Number 3.
Florence's Patrick Duchein activates his arm cannon and hits Brodie Hinsdale downfield! KABOOM! A 28 yard Falcons touchdown!
Number 2.
To Fergus where Gage Norslien slings one to the corner of the end-zone where Maxx Ray turns on his SUPER JUMP! POW! YOU GOT MOSSED! Touchdown Golden Eagles!
And finally, Number 1.
The “Big Run Signal” was spotted above Big Sandy where our “Hero of the Week” answered the call! KAPOW! Lance Rutledge with the agility and the TOUCHDOWN for the Pioneers!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week! My work here is done. Until next time!