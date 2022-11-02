EVERYWHERE, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the first round of the HSFB Playoffs!
Number 5.
We kicked off the first postseason top plays with a kickoff! Dillon’s Eli Nourse activates his super speed on the opening kickoff! ZAP! A 90 yard kick return for a Beavers touchdown!
Number 4.
Sentinel’s Trevor Rausch goes full VILLAIN picking off Cole Taylor! WHAM! He takes it all the way to his evil lair in the endzone. Touchdown Spartans!
Number 3.
The “Big Run Signal” was spotted above Legends Stadium where our Hero of the Week, Jackson Hensley answers the call! KAPOW! 49 yards! The first of his 3 Wolfpack touchdowns!
Number 2.
Another big run this weekend as Huntley Project’s Jake Cook, throws on the cape for the keeper as he eludes defenders with a pair of SUPER moves! A stiff arm. BOOM! And a spin. POW! A 47 yard Red Devil touchdown.
And finally, Number 1.
The Frenchtown offense gets “Tricky” on Halloween Weekend! Eli Quinn gives to Kellen Klimple who launches a “Bronc Bomb” to Connor Michaud! KABOOM! A 69 yard Frenchtown TOUCHDOWN!