EVERYWHERE, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week for the HSFB Quarter Finals!
Number 5.
We begin in Billings where Sentinel was getting tricky but West’s Billy Carlson foiled their plan! POW! An INCREDIBLE interception for the Golden Bears
Number 4.
The “Big Run Signal” was spotted over Helena and Capital’s Tom Carter answered the call! WHAM! A 44 yard Bruins touchdown!
Number 3.
Staying in Helena where Carter Kraft drops a ”Bengal Bomb” to Manu Melo! KABOOM! An OUTRAGEOUS over-the-shoulder 50 yard score!
Number 2.
Bozeman’s Kellen Harrison turns villain against Glacier! BOOM! Swooping in like a HAWK and snatching a touchdown from the Wolfpack!
And finally, number 1.
The “Upset Signal” was spotted above the Gallatin sideline and our “Hero of the Week” came to the rescue! KAPOW! Quinn Clark with a 20 yard Raptor touchdown for the lead and the WIN!