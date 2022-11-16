EVERYWHERE, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the HSFB Semi-finals!
Number 5.
We begin in Broadview-Lavina where the Pirates punch their ticket to the championship as William Sanguins punches it over the goalline! POW! A 2-PT conversion for the lead and the WIN!
Number 4.
Belt's Reese Paulson turned VILLAIN picking off Bridger Salvevold! BOOM! And turned this I-N-T into a 33 yard Huskies T-D!
Number 3.
It's Capital’s “Dynamic Duo”, the Michelotti cousins! As Joey activates his Arm Cannon and hits Nick downfield! KABOOM! That's an 87 yard Bruins touchdown!
Number 2.
Hamilton’s Tyson Bauder finds himself in trouble and then finds Eli Taylor with a “Bronc Bomb”! KAPOW! He takes it 94 yards! Touchdown Broncs!
And finally, number 1.
With Sentinel driving and looking to tie the game, our “Hero of the Week” puts on the cape and saves the day! WHAM! Quinn Hanson with the juggling act for the takeaway and the WIN!