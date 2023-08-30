ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5
It was a week of big catches but how about a big run? We start in Red Lodge where Walker Boos takes the dumpoff and jukes a defender! With a zig, a zag, and a ZAP! He’s off to the endzone for a Rams touchdown!
Number 4
To Frenchtown where the Broncs were feeling dangerous! Brody Hardy drops a dime to Billy Corette who mosses the defender! WHAM! An amazing grab for a FRENCHTOWN TOUCHDOWN!
Number 3
In Bozeman where Carter Kraft activates his ARM CANNON and launches a “Bengal Bomb” to Manu Mello! KABOOM! A 77 yard touchdown for Helena High!
Number 2
Over to Billings West where Will Stepan turns VILLAIN! Trailing by 4 with a minute left, McDowell looks for the endzone but finds Stepan instead! KAPOW! He seals it for Butte and spoils the home opener for West.
Number 1
A two parter for season 2! Back to Bozeman where we find our Heroes of the Week! Tied with under 90 seconds left, Kellen Harrison heaves it to Cordell Holzer! BOOM! One of the most unbelievable catches EVER! That sets up Harrison to Jack O’Brien in the endzone! POW! A 1-2 punch in the final minute and the Hawks soar to victory!