ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
Another week of SPECTACULAR catches and athletic ability! We begin in Billings where the Wolfpack were on the hunt for another big win. Early in the game Jackson Presley finds Cohen Kastelitz who hits the spin move! ZAP! He shrugs off defenders and charges into the endzone for a Glacier touchdown!
Number 4.
In Helena now, where Billings West was feeling DANGEROUS! Needing a spark on offense, Drew McDowell launches a “Bear Bomb” to Elias Bonner! KABOOM! An UNBELIEVABLE over the shoulder diving catch for the first down!
Number 3.
To Naranche Stadium where we had our first SEQUEL of the season! The Bozeman Hawks: Holzer Returns. Kellen Harrison looking to the endzone and finds Cordell Holzer! POW! He turns SUPER HUMAN and MOSSES a defender 7 inches taller for a HEROIC Hawks touchdown!
Number 2.
Down to Missoula where Big Sky's Cormack Batt turns VILLAIN! Needing to stop the Rustlers, he LEAPS over the receiver and his own teammate! WHAM! Snatching the ball with ONE arm and taking it all the way for a SINISTER PICK 6!
Number 1.
Staying in Missoula where we find our “Hero of the Week”! After the Pick 6, Caleb Taylor slings a “Rustler Rocket” to RIVER WASSON! KAPOW! Ripping the ball from the defender, Wasson goes full GIMMIE THAT! YOU GOT MOSSED!