GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Hello again sports fans! It is I, T- Man, and I have returned in the name of touchdowns, juke moves, and the very best plays!

So here are, once again, my Top 5 Plays of the week! 

Number 5.

Hellgate’s heroic effort as Connor Dick throws a long bomb to Parker Link, KABOOM! a 51 yard Knights touchdown! 

Number 4.

The Golden Eagles may be masters of misdirection, as Royce Robinson gets tricky, tricky, tricky with Gage Norslien for a catch and run Fergus TD, WHACK! 

Number 3.

Memorial Stadium activated the Big Run Signal and CMR’s AJ LaFurge answered the call, ZAP! A 30 yard Rustler touchdown! 

Number 2.

The Golden Bears, Drew Humphries, snatches victory from the Bison, KAPOW! An 80 yard Billings West pick 6! 

And finally, Number 1.

HOLY HIT STICK T-MAN!

Isaiah Van de Baan becomes the villain with this hit.. BOOM! and run for a Hamilton Broncs touchdown!

And those are my top 5 plays of the week!

