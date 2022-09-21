GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Hello again sports fans! It is I, T- Man, and I have returned in the name of touchdowns, juke moves, and the very best plays!
So here are, once again, my Top 5 Plays of the week!
Number 5.
Hellgate’s heroic effort as Connor Dick throws a long bomb to Parker Link, KABOOM! a 51 yard Knights touchdown!
Number 4.
The Golden Eagles may be masters of misdirection, as Royce Robinson gets tricky, tricky, tricky with Gage Norslien for a catch and run Fergus TD, WHACK!
Number 3.
Memorial Stadium activated the Big Run Signal and CMR’s AJ LaFurge answered the call, ZAP! A 30 yard Rustler touchdown!
Number 2.
The Golden Bears, Drew Humphries, snatches victory from the Bison, KAPOW! An 80 yard Billings West pick 6!
And finally, Number 1.
HOLY HIT STICK T-MAN!
Isaiah Van de Baan becomes the villain with this hit.. BOOM! and run for a Hamilton Broncs touchdown!
And those are my top 5 plays of the week!
My work here is done.
Until next time!
Hut hut.. HIKE!