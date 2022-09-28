GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are, once again, my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with my Hero of the Week! With 7 seconds left, Evan cherry catches the game winning touchdown for the Raptors! KAPOW! Nothing fancy, just doing his duty! Good work, Evan!
Number 4.
Sometimes heroics is being in the right place at the right time, like Nick Michelotti with a Bruins pick..WHAM!! And 6 for Capital.
Number 3.
HOLY PASS PRECISION T-MAN! Carter Craft puts this one where only Manu Mello can get it! ZAP! Touchdown Bengals!
Number 2.
Billings Central's Adam Balkenbush slings one to the endzone and Travis Hadley snatches it over the defender! POW! That's a Rams touchdown!
And finally, Number 1.
The Big Run Signal was spotted above Naranche Stadium and Sean Osello answered the call as he blasted out of the backfield, BOOM! And takes it 52 yards for a Butte Bulldogs touchdown!
And those are my top 5 plays of the Week!
My work here is done.
Until next time!
Hut hut, HIIIIIIKE!