GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 plays of the Week!
Number 5.
The Spartans were out for revenge after their first loss of the season, and Adam Jones was feeling DANGEROUS as he took off down the sidelines for a 60 yard Sentinel touchdown. WHAM!
Number 4.
Our Hero of the Week goes to Ethan Triplett who had an interception and a 40 yard catch and run out of the backfield! POW! The Belt Huskies stay undefeated!
Number 3.
The Big Run Signal was spotted in multiple places last week. The first was in Billings Central where Kade Boyd turns villain with a pair of sinister stiff arms! CRASH! A 60 yard Rams touchdown
Number 2.
Big Timber is the next place we find the Big Run Signal as Trae DeSaveur answers the call and bursts through the line. KABOOM! An 86 yard score for the Herders!
And finally, Number 1.
Leo Filardi, our Knight in shining armor with one of the most heroic catches! KAPOW! Snatching the ball away from defenders for Hellgate!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week! My work here is done. Until next time!