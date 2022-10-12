GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin at Memorial Stadium where River Wasson makes an unbelievable catch for the Rustlers!
POW!
Good work River, that's a CMR first down!
Number 4.
The “Big Run Signal” was spotted above Missoula where Capital’s Tom Carter answers the call and activates his super speed!
ZAP!
Taking it 53 yards for a Bruins touchdown!
Number 3.
Sentinels Tyler Christiansen was feeling DANGEROUS as he burst through a wall of Big Sky defenders.
BOOM!
An 85 yard Spartan house call.
Number 2.
Broadwater’s Deegan Mattson turns villain!
KAPOW!
Snatching the ball in mid air from the offense and taking it 90 yards for a Bulldogs pick 6!
And finally, number 1.
Our “Hero of the Week” goes to the Lion, Dylan Byrd with the ONE-HANDED grab!
KABOOM!
A 90 yard in stride Lockwood touchdown!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!