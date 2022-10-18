GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are, once again, my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin at Memorial Stadium where Ashton Platt launches a “Bison Bomb” to Elijah Stanfield! KABOOM! He takes it all the way in for a 73 yard score!
Number 4.
The “Big Run Signal” was once again spotted above Missoula and Helena High’s Manu Mello answered the call with a burst of speed out of the backfield! BOOM! He’s gone for an 85 yard Bengals touchdown!
Number 3.
Laurel’s Tanner Schwend activates his power of Super Mobility, eluding defenders all over the field! With a zig, a zag and a ZAP! Touchdown Locomotives!
Number 2.
A CMR hero turns villain on the defense as A.J. LaFurge snatches the ball from the receiver! KAPOW! That's one sinister interception!
And finally, Number 1.
Our Hero of the Week is Capital’s Nick Michelotti who puts on the cape and takes flight for an UNBELIEVABLE catch! WHAM! A 64 yard Bruins touchdown!