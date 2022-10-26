GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin in Havre where Laurel’s Gus Robertus heaves one to Tanner Knaub as he activates his “Super Moss Ability”. POW! That's an unbelievable catch for a Locomotive’s first down!
Number 4.
To Memorial Stadium for a crosstown battle as Cole Taylor launches a “Rustler Rocket” to River Wasson! KABOOM! Touchdown CMR!
Number 3.
Holy Precision Pass T-Man! Senior’s Peyton Oakley looks downfield and delivers the perfect ball to Tristan Chapel! BOOM! Hits him in stride for a Broncs touchdown!
Number 2.
The “Big Run Signal” was spotted above Sentinel High and Adam Jones answers the call With his “Super Juke”! WHAM! He takes off 65 yards for a Spartan touchdown!
And finally, Number 1.
It's Jake Casagranda to our Hero of the Week, Luke Smith! KAPOW! Snatching the ball from the defender on 4th and inches! Touchdown Hawks!
And those are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!