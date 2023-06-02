ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We begin with the Class AA quarterfinals where Helena High's Faith Howard was serving hot K’s from the circle! 13 total including this one! ZAP! And the Bengals were on to the next round of the tournament!
Number 4.
HOLY PICKLE T-MAN! The Class B/C championship where mac finds themselves in trouble and the Cowdogs are on the scent! Back and forth they go until! KAPOW! Zoey Pogreba gets the out for Conrad-Choteau!
Number 3.
To the Class A Championship where Columbia Falls was on a collision course for the title! Syd Mann at the plate and.. WHACK! She sends one over the fence and the Wildkats would go on to win their FIRST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!
Number 2.
Back to Class B/C where the “Big BAT Signal” was spotted and Maggie Bender answered the call! KABOOM! Over one fence and almost out of the park as the Cowdogs claim the Class B/C CROWN!
And finally, Number 1.
Finishing up at Class AA where we find our “Hero of the Week! Whether it was in the outfield.. POW! Or at the plate.. BOOM! Brooklyn Imperato threw on the cape when her team needed her most! She hits her first home runs of the SEASON in the championship game and the Glacier Wolfpack are your 2023 CLASS AA STATE CHAMPIONS!