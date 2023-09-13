ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
We began in Billings where the Broncs were battling the UNDEFEATED Raptors! Looking deep downfield, Peyton Oakley heaves one to Maclain Burkley! POW! He gets tangled up with a defender but comes down with a SPECTACULAR sideline catch!
Number 4.
To Fort Benton where the Huskies were on the loose in Longhorn Country. Leading by 8 and looking at 3rd down, Reese Paulson launches a “Belt Bomb” to Ethan Triplett! KABOOM! Hits him in stride for a 48 yard strike!
Number 3.
Down to the Capital City where the Bruins avoid a DISASTROUS 4th down! Merek Mihelish scoops up a bad snap and tries to make an escape! He slips a defender and slings it to Daniel Larson! WHAM! He hauls it in for a Capital “T” Touchdown!!
Number 2.
Back to Billings where Gallatin's Quinn Clark turns villain! Trailing late, the Broncs were hoping to rally but Clark enters the chat! BOOM! He tip toes the sideline and with a zig, a zag and a ZAP! Takes it to the house for a Raptors PICK 6!
Number 1.
To Naranche Stadium where we find our “Hero of the Week” in COMEBACK OF THE YEAR! Down 21-0 against the dominant Wolfpack, Reuso Batterman throws on the cape and turns SUPER HUMAN! KAPOW! He finds the endzone 3 TIMES including this 43 yard strike to take the lead! A hat trick to lead the Bulldogs to an INCREDIBLE comeback victory!