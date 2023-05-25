ALL OVER, Mont. - Here are my top 5 Plays of the Week!
Number 5.
HOLY DOUBLE PLAY T-MAN! We begin in Missoula where the Mavericks were N’Sync! Owen McGuinn to Jace Bykari. BOOM! To Easton Reimers! POW! 4-6-3 and bye bye bye to the Senators scoring threat!
Number 4.
To Butte for round 1 of the High School Baseball State Tournament! Tied in extra innings where Isaac Bates drills one to first and Brodie Hinsdale comes home! ZAP! And the Falcons would advance to the semi finals!
Number 3.
To Great Falls for extra innings in Crosstown. Bottom of the 9th up by 2 and Brie Ginatty gives em’ the heater! KAPOW! She gets Dani Senger swinging and the Rustlers get the win!
Number 2.
Back to Butte where we find our “Hero of the Week”! In the battle to be crowned State Champions, Dawson Dumont puts it away for Polson! WHACK! First with an RBI triple to add to their lead..
And finally, Number 1.
With just one out between them and history, it’s a fly ball to deep center field! KABOOM! Dumont saves the day and the Polson Pirates are your FIRST EVER Montana High School Baseball STATE CHAMPIONS!
AND THOSE ARE MY TOP 5 PLAYS OF THE WEEK!