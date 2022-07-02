Talent, determination, chemistry responsible for Butte Miners' thrilling season

BUTTE, Mont. -- You don't win 19 games in a row on accident. You also don't beat a higher-class opponent by eight runs on accident.
This year's Butte Miners of Montana's Legion Baseball league have accomplished both--a marked turnaround considering it wasn't all that long ago that youth baseball in the Mining City appeared to be in jeopardy.
One of the moves that saved baseball in Butte was dropping from Class AA to Class A back in 2019, in order to keep games competitive.
Just three years later, the Miners are routinely dominating conference contests by scores in the neighborhood of 13-0 and 14-1.
Clearly, things are back on the right track.
"It's awesome," said Butte Miners head coach Jim LeProwse. "It makes them so easy to coach because they'll do anything you ask them to do. If you gain their respect, which our coaching staff has, they'll run through a brick wall for you."
All this success has come under new coach Jim LeProwse, who took over the reigns from his brother Jeff back in November.
LeProwse's philosophies of pitching to contact, great defensive play, and smart batting have meshed perfectly with the talent, determination, and chemistry of his ballplayers.
In his first season at the helm, the Miners have started 23-5 and a perfect 12-0 in South A conference play, compiling a winning streak of 19 in the process without dropping a single game the entire month of June.
"We just have a lot of depth," said Miners' third baseman and pitcher Rye Doherty, who pitched a no-hitter during his team's lengthy winning streak. "We can hit all sides of the plate, so if others teams throw us outside, we'll hit opposite. If they throw inside, we'll turn on it."
"It's just the team, we're all so close, and it's just fun winning with them," Doherty continued. "We've got a good bunch."
"I think our pitchers have done a phenomenal job," said shortstop Eric Hart, who went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs in the Miners' 9-1 over Great Falls at the Keith Sell Tournament. "Day in and day out, our pitchers are rolling."
"On the offensive side, we just try to put it in play and hope for the best," Hart continued.
A 19-game winning streak, dominant wins over opponents from higher classes--just how far can these Miners take it?
According to the team itself, a state championship is well within reach.
"If we get to state, I think we probably have as good a chance as anybody," LeProwse said.
"Oh, we're going to end up going to state," Doherty said. "And I think we'll take the state championship."
That may be a bold claim, considering it's been nearly 70 years since Butte last fielded a state title winner in Legion Baseball.
What makes this year's Miners squad different from the rest?
Well, their tenacious attitude and skill set on the ball field certainly help. But it's the overwhelming sense of trust, positivity, and just plain fun that keeps this well-oiled machine humming.
One peek at the team's antics in the dugout or during postgame interviews is all you need to know about the Miners' chemistry.
"We're so deep on pitchers, we probably have... are they all standing behind me?" LeProwse said with a smile as his entire roster photobombed his postgame interview.
"They're just a blast to coach," LeProwse continued.
If one thing is for sure, it's that these Miners know how to win... and how to have fun doing it.