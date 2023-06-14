GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every once in a great while, an athlete comes along that leaves their mark on the field, their school, and their community. For the Great Falls High Bison, that athlete was Reed Harris. As he prepares for his next chapter on the gridiron at Boston College, we wanted to wish him well and say, “thank you”.
Coda Tchida: “I think Reed set a precedent here of hard work, dedication and just athletic ability, can put you on the map not only in Montana, but around the United States.”
Although he only lived in great falls during his high school years, his impact was immediately felt when he first stepped on the field as a freshman.
CT: “You could tell that he had a lot of raw talent and he was going to be a very good athlete. Being asked to play quarterback as a sophomore and a junior and being an All-State kid, you could tell that he could do it.”
And he did it year after year, and you could see a star was on the rise.
CT: “He became such a leader and a great teammate. Played receiver and returned kickoffs for us, started at outside linebacker, first time he'd ever played defense full time and was outstanding for us.”
Despite playing basketball and competing in track along the way, football was where his heart was. and after 4 years of putting the pads on, his resume is truly something special.
At quarterback, he completed 60% of his passes throwing for 2,987 yards and 21 touchdowns. He would rush for 1,575 yards and add 13 touchdowns on the ground.
As a receiver, he averaged 15 yards per catch including a school record 88 yard touchdown against Butte. Just one of his 5 trips to the endzone.
And on the defensive side of the ball, he tallied up 83 tackles, 10 for a loss, 9 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.
-1st Team All-Conference and 2nd Team All-State as a QB his sophomore year.
-1st Team All Conference and All-State his junior year.
-1st Team All-Conference and All State for BOTH offense and defense his senior year.
A truly impressive career that has now closed one chapter to start the next.
So how does the Gatorade Player of the Year finalist feel about his time at Memorial Stadium as he packs his bags for Boston?
“I think definitely looking back, it's been a long four years, but it's been a fun and successful four years. Just seeing how I've changed and definitely being able to express myself how I've wanted to and kind of I think I've left a good mark on Great Falls also. Being able to just get out of Montana and kind of represent myself and represent the state, it's a really good feeling. And being able to get a new start where no one's going to know who I am, it's going to be hard, but it's going to be interesting because I'll get to kind of pave my own path. I just say thank you to all my friends for kind of accepting me into the culture. I love this place. It's really amazing just getting out and seeing the big sky and the perfect sunsets at night. But they really welcomed me in and did a good job.” - Reed Harris
From all of us here in the Electric City, thank you, Reed Harris.