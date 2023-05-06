HELENA- I had the opportunity to sit down with Tom Carter, the all-state running back, wide receiver, cornerback, safety or basically any position you need him to play, to discuss his legacy at Capital High School.
From the second I had the opportunity to interview Tom for the first time back in August, I knew he was special. From the way he carried himself, to his work ethic, his personality and the way he set the example for the younger generations that look up to him.
I asked him what the word legacy means to him, he responded, "You know, it means everything, but most of all, leaving the place better than they found it, you know, and being a great athlete, but also being a great person, you know, being a good example for the younger guys coming up from being a great teammates for my buddies I've grown up with, too."
I don't know about you, but I don't hear many 18-year-old athletes answer that question, in that fashion. Yes, being a great athlete is important to Tom and any athlete, but Tom cares more about leaving a lasting impact on his school, his teammates and his friends. He truly cares about the community and making an impact on the city of Helena. He focuses on being a good person, which sets the example of how one should act when in the big-time spotlight.
There's no doubt he left the Capital Bruins football program better than he found it, but what it took to get there, most didn't see. Just a few weeks before the Bozeman game, Tom broke his arm in a camp. He had surgery and refused to miss any time. Just a week after successful repair, Tom was back in the gym. Why? Because he didn't want to let his teammates down. That's the type of player he is.
Of course, he didn't let anyone down after the senior season he had. Carter led the Bruins with over 2,000 all-purpose yards, 23 touchdowns, and not to mention a couple of interceptions and over 50 tackles. To top that off, he willed the Capital Bruins to victory in their nail-biting opening round playoff win against Butte. He followed that up by dominating a Sentinel Spartan team that had the Bruins numbers, all throughout Tom's career. Then, he put a ring on it, literally. Tom capped off an unbelievable season with a state championship ring, defeating Bozeman in frigid temperatures.
When we talked with head coach Kyle Mihelish, he spoke about how, "When Tom touches the ball, he can be gone at any moment." The statement rang true, even with the media members. Tom was electric and every time he touched the ball, we thought he could score. Tom's dad, Lee Carter, is a Capital Bruin alumni and was also a dominant football player. A different position and different style, but still one of the most respected and toughest line backers in Capital history, was astonished by what his son could do. "There were plenty of moments throughout the season where I would say to myself, did he really just do that again?" He continued, "He did things that I could never do on the football field, and I'm just so proud as a father to see him grow into the man he's become."
If you didn't know by now, Tom also has blazing speed. Every time he broke a tackle in the open field, nobody could catch him. That speed led him to the track, where he became an individual state champion in 2021. Tom's grandfather, Lon Carter, has been Tom's coach and the head coach of the Capital Bruins track and field team for many years. When asked what it means to be able to coach his grandson, he got emotional and choked up and said, "Everything." Tom is the final grandson that Lon is coaching at the high school level and you can hear in his voice how much he loves to be on the track with Tom.
The entire football season covering Tom, he always mentioned that the success started a long time ago in small fry football. Something that his dad coached him and many other of the 2022 state champion Capital Bruin football players. Tom's dream of not only playing for a state title, but winning one was also manifested during his small fry days. We caught up with Tom in the moment as we won the title and you could hear it in his voice, "It's been a long time coming." This title meant everything to him and all the Capital Bruins players.
Tom and I sat inside of Vigilante Stadium and overlooked the same field that he had won the state title on just months ago, and I asked him about some of his favorite memories. Tom replied as I thought he would, "Walking out as state champions with my brothers. There's no other feeling like it. I will never forget that." It's not just becoming a state champion but doing it with the brothers he grew up with all along.
Tom will undoubtedly go down as one of the most productive all-purpose athletes of all-time at Capital High School, but more importantly he left a lasting legacy of how to be a good person for all the students and athletes coming up behind him.