Number One: Energy and optimism. The Eagles have more numbers this year than they have in quite a while. With that comes hope and enthusiasm.
"It's been good so far," said senior lineman Ramsey Fisher. "I've definitely noticed we have a lot higher energy as a team this year, especially coming off last year, everyone is really ready to push forward and compete at a higher level and you can tell in practice"
And it's not just the players who are optimistic either.
"I would say taking a huge step forward, not only in numbers but in depth and in competition," said Eagles head coach Matt Johnson. "I think you are going to see the 2023 Eagles frighten a lot of people."
Number Two: Confidence. Big sky is used to embracing the underdog role. They are okay with being overlooked and proving people wrong but like Ted Lasso says, they need to believe.
"I think we have to improve in our confidence and our manner in which we play," said Johnson. "We are getting close and making head way but we have to get to the point that when we walk on the field we expect a better end result"
"It would mean a lot to us because we've been overlooked by the majority of high schools in Montana," said Eagles senior quarterback Drew Martins. "A lot of people see us as an underdog and this year I feel like we can show ourselves and prove to a lot of schools that we are pretty good."
Number Three: Arm and foot? Quarterback Drew Martins is ready to to find the end zone with an offense that has a bunch of talent. And if he can't do that well, he can settle for three points too because he also serves as the team's very talented kicker.
"We have a really good kicker, we are going for a fifty yarder this year, he's going to hit one," said coach Johnson. "We might have to say 'Hey take a knee we are going to go for it right here!'"
"Yeah they are just making me play quarterback, actually I am just the kicker and they are making me play quarterback," laughed Martins.
So we asked Martins "Kicker Drew" gets mad at "Quarterback Drew" when he throws an interception...
"Yes he does. Yeah." said Martins.