Number one: Despite being the wild "cats", it's actually a future Griz running the show in Columbia Falls. Quarterback and middle linebacker Cody Schweikert is already committed to the maroon and silver after he graduates this year. And although he might be QB 1, he says he's not your typical prima donna in the pocket.
"I play quarterback but I don't really try to think of myself as a soft kid," explained Schweikert who also plays linebacker. "I try to be right in there with the guys because they look up to me being the quarterback, so I try to work every day as hard as I can and try to be one of the guys as much as I can."
"I can't even imagine not having a D-I quarterback," said Columbia Falls head coach Mark Robison. "I mean I've had him for three years now and it's amazing. It makes my job so much easier."
Number two. From being the hunters to the hunted. Columbia Falls gave last year's undefeated and eventual class A champion Lewistown their biggest scare in the postseason when the Golden Eagles escaped with a 14-6 win in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats now hope to unleash a storm of their own on their opponents this year.
"Honestly it feels great, it motivates us," said Robison. "We're really confident in our team this year and last year, we felt we were right there. I mean Fergus was a great team and we battled them tough but this year we feel great being on top."
"Last year it felt like we had one of the best teams at the end, and came up a little short," added Schweikert. "And I feel like all the guys just were waiting to come back because we know we left something on the table last year. I mean we all know if we go extra hard, we're going to be one of the best teams out there."
Number three: A family affair. This marks Jaxon Schweikert's 11th season coaching at Columbia Falls, but his final one coaching Cody, the youngest of four Schweikert siblings, and they both want to make it a memorable swan song.
"We feel more like they're not just a student-athlete, they're kind of like our kids," said Jaxon about the team. "We've just spent so much time with these guys and watched them grow up and in the end, we're going to be proud of them no matter what happens. But yeah our goals are set pretty high right now, that's for sure."
The Wildcats get their season underway on the road in Frenchtown at 7:00 PM this Friday, August 25.