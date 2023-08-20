As the Frenchtown Broncs prepare for the 2023 season, here's three things to know about this year's group.
Number one: TNT. Not the AC/DC song, but actually the Broncs team motto. It stands for "Tough "N" Tenacious" and that's how head coach Dan Lucier wants to see his group in games this season.
"its something I started with when I was a young coach," Lucier says. "I've always thought football is a physical game and a hard-nosed game. And these guys are a hard-nosed bunch of kids."
"We've been preaching to stay tough," Broncs junior wide receiver/linebacker Leighton Cyr said. "I think that's going to be a big strength of ours, we're a tough bunch of guys."
Number two: the junior class. With only six seniors on the roster, Frenchtown will need juniors like Cyr and QB Brody Hardy to step up on the field this season, and fill the roles that key contributors from last year's talented senior class leave behind.
"They were a pretty tight-knit group," Hardy said. "I've just been trying to lead by example and help the team out if they got any questions, just help them out with the plays and just point everyone in the right direction."
"They're passionate about the game," Lucier said. "They're here early, you know they're together I think we got about almost 60 players out there and just close, just a close-knit bunch of kids."
Number three: be an athlete. Don't be fooled by the Broncs youth. Frenchtown has athletes all over the field, and the start of the year will be where Lucier and his staff figure out where kids like 6'4 freshman Hank Smith play this season.
"These guys have great speed, you know they're not overly large but they're tough, strong kids," Lucier said. "They love the weight room, they're strong there, it's carried over to the football field."
Frenchtown will get their season underway at home against Columbia Falls on Friday night at 7 p.m.