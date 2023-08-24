KALISPELL, Mont. -- Glacier is one of the teams everyone is talking about across Class AA -- with many considering them the top team in the class. Here are three things to know about the Wolfpack.
Number one: Chew The Bone. That's the motto for head coach Grady Bennett and this year's group.
"if you're a dog right - we're the Wolfpack - they just take a nibble out of that bone," Bennett said. "They keep chewing and chewing, and every day you just got to do your part of it until that thing's gone."
"its kind of literal, like how dogs chew their bone, sometimes they're angry," senior lineman Henry Sellards said. "Especially with wolves, wolves chew their bone angrily. Its the nitty-gritty, getting down to it grinding through these long practices, grinding through the games."
Number two: Depth. The Wolfpack already have three Division I commits in this senior class, as Sellards is committed to play at North Dakota State, while Kash Goicoechea and Isaac Keim are committed to Montana. They represent 3 of the 21 seniors that Bennett says only scratch the surface of a deep roster.
"Honestly I think in my career, I don't think we've ever had a team as deep," Bennett said. "Its just an odd senior class because we have 21 football players and literally all of them can play, that's pretty unique."
"Everyone leads in their own way, and my way is pretty unique," Sellards said. "I'm more of [the type to] bring up people instead of yelling at them and getting after them."
Number three: Proving Their Worth. Glacier knows the target is on their back entering the season and want to prove they belong among the best. Using last year's playoff loss at Bozeman to motivate them, they're out to prove the preseason ranking is legit.
"Well I feel like we're there because we have 18 returning starters," Keim said. "And the [No.] 1 [ranking] is nice but we got to flush that and play our game like we're ranked fifth."
"We accept the compliments but we also know that we need to flip a switch when its game time, when it's practice time, its time to go," Sellards added. "Anyone can beat anyone at that moment in time."
"This is a real mature group," Bennett said. "And boy, they sure look like they understood it from day one. To me, its not this big fear or any stress like that, its a fun challenge. Ok, they picked us number one, lets go be that team. Let's rise up together and try to get that done."
Glacier will get their season underway as they host Great Falls High Friday night at 7 p.m.