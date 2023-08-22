Number one: Consistency. They say the only things that are guaranteed are death and taxes, but you can add the Hamilton Broncs going deep into the Class A playoffs to that list. They've made it into the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, including six straight years of advancing to the state semifinals or better. So how do they do it?
"Just the leadership that has been passed down year to year to the kids is what's led to this stretch that we have been on," said Bryce Carver who is now in his seventh season as Hamilton's head coach. "Kids know what is expected of them and what it takes to get deep in the playoffs and to try and reach that last and final game. I think that being passed down and that tradition that's been built is beneficial for us and hopefully something we can keep going here."
"It's demanding but we rise up to that demand and we do it," explained Broncs senior lineman Andrew Burrows. "Sometimes it's a lot of pressure but that's football, being able to overcome it and be great."
Number two: Restocking. The biggest challenge to continually repeating as a good team is that it means you had good players who left and now need to be replaced.
"Yeah you know when we lost the caliber of kids that we lost last year it's going to hurt your team, both from a leadership standpoint and on the field athletically," said Carver. "We have some other guys that are going to fill, guys that have been around. We have a good core group of guys and we have a group of five (players who were) sophomores that started when we won the state title two years ago."
Number three: Hunger. Those sophomores-turned-seniors know what a championship tastes like and they want to do it again.
"It means everything. Sophomore year was great but that was sophomore year you know?" said Broncs tight end and linebacker Lucas Lant. "This group... we have been best friends together for so long, we've played all throughout elementary school in all the sports. So I think to come out one last time and to get it would be special for sure."
"That's definitely the goal in mind is being able to win another state championship," said Burrows. "I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be a lot of work, it's going to be a grind especially once we get to the playoffs but I believe we can do it."
Hamilton kicks off their season this Friday night, August 25 on the road in Whitefish.